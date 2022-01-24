comscore Army breaks ground on new maintenance hangar at Wheeler Airfield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Army breaks ground on new maintenance hangar at Wheeler Airfield

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2016 The new hangar at Wheeler Army Airfield in Wahiawa will be used as a maintenance facility. Apache helicopters take off from Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 1 bound for Wheeler.

The Army broke ground last week for a new maintenance facility at Wheeler Army Airfield that’s intended to begin replacing the 90-year-old facilities the service has relied on at the historic base. It’s the first of three and is expected to be finished in three years. Read more

