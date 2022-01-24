comscore Federal grand jury probes campaign donations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal grand jury probes campaign donations

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:49 p.m.

At least five people, including two former elected officials, testified as witnesses before a federal grand jury last week and were questioned about $300,000 in campaign contributions from a prominent businessman and network of donors. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 13 – December 17, 2021

Scroll Up