comscore State has yet to release new rules cracking down on beach revetments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State has yet to release new rules cracking down on beach revetments

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / OCT. 21 Property owners are legally allowed to keep emergency protections in place only temporarily. A tarp covers a section of beach to prevent waves from washing away sand under a Sunset Beach home.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / OCT. 21

    Property owners are legally allowed to keep emergency protections in place only temporarily. A tarp covers a section of beach to prevent waves from washing away sand under a Sunset Beach home.

  • COURTESY PHOTO <strong>“It is really unacceptable to have this wink and a nod, saying, ‘Oh yeah, it is temporary,’ but then not having enforcement to ensure they are removed.”</strong> <strong>David Tarnas</strong> <em>State representative</em>

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “It is really unacceptable to have this wink and a nod, saying, ‘Oh yeah, it is temporary,’ but then not having enforcement to ensure they are removed.”

    David Tarnas

    State representative

  • STAR-ADVERTISER / PHOTO COURTESY BRIAN VASTAG The state approved emergency sandbags for a stretch of coastline in Kapaa, Kauai. “Burritos” were placed recently on the beach at 950 Niulani Road.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / PHOTO COURTESY BRIAN VASTAG

    The state approved emergency sandbags for a stretch of coastline in Kapaa, Kauai. “Burritos” were placed recently on the beach at 950 Niulani Road.

For weeks, workers with the help of an excavator have stacked large sandbags along a public beach in Kapaa to protect a Balinese-style vacation rental from being ravaged by the ocean. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: December 13 – December 17, 2021

Scroll Up