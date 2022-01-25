A pickler’s paradise

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Thoughts of pickled foods might lead you to, well, the pickle. But cultures around the world have their own methods and ingredients. In Korea, kimchi (the iconic spicy pickled cabbage banchan), reigns supreme, but there are also variations that include everything from daikon and eggplant to bok choy and perilla leaves. Many cultures opt for vegetables when it comes to main ingredients for their pickling processes — achaar in South Asia, ginger in Japan, daikon and carrots in Vietnam, sauerkraut in Germany — but this method of preservation isn’t just for veggies. There are also items like pickled duck eggs and chicken feet in China, herring in Scandinavian countries, and pigs feet in the southern U.S. (and other places around the world). And, growing up in Hawaii, a great summertime snack could be carrots pickled in apple cider vinegar or li hing mui pickled mango.

Almost any solid food item can be pickled and no matter the ingredient, pickled foods are often a mixture of salty, savory and tangy (and sometimes sweet). It’s a burst of flavor that’s great with a main dish (pickles alongside your burger or pickled ginger with your sushi) or a standalone snack (we’re lookin’ at you, pickled mango).

Pickling is believed to have started as a way to preserve perishable foods (vegetables and fruits), and the tangy kick is just an added benefit for your taste buds. You can pickle foods in a vinegar mixture or a salt brine. The latter is better for fermenting foods like kimchi or dill pickles, but quick pickling with vinegar is an easy way to enjoy the taste.

If you find yourself in a pickle, not knowing how to preserve veggies, fruits and more, don’t worry. Crave tried a quick and easy method for pickled onions (see page 11).

Easy Pickled Onions

Ingredients:

• 1 large red onion or sweet Maui onion, thinly sliced

• Pinch Hawaiian salt

• 1/4 cup white vinegar

• 3/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 tablespoon granulated sugar or cane sugar, honey or agave

• Peppercorns, optional

• Hawaiian chile pepper, optional, sliced

Directions:

In a saucepan over high heat, place sugar, white vinegar, apple cider vinegar, water and Hawaiian salt. Bring the mixture to a boil until the sugar and salt have dissolved. Set aside to cool.

Slice onions very thin — a mandolin is recommended. Place onions into air-tight jars. Pour liquid mixture over onions until they’re completely submerged. Allow to cool before covering with a lid and placing in the fridge.

Optional: add your favorite spices or herbs (like peppercorns or Hawaiian chile peppers) to the cooled mixture before placing in the fridge.