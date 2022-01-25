Chocoholics, unite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In honor of National Chocolate Cake Day — tomorrow, Jan. 27 — I've rounded up some of my favorite decadent desserts that are sure to make sweet tooths swoon.

The Alley Restaurant at Aiea Bowl

When it comes to ultra-rich, indulgent chocolate desserts, look no further than the Chocolate Insanity cake ($8.95) from The Alley Restaurant at Aiea Bowl. It’s called “chocolate insanity” for a reason, with towering layers of dark chocolate cake and chocolate ganache adorned with chunks of more cake.

Chocolate Insanity is available daily in slices (while supplies last) or for preorder in one size – 10 1/2-inch round that’s 5 inches tall ($90).

99-115 Aiea Heights Dr. Ste. 310, Aiea

aieabowl.com

Instagram: @aieabowl

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW features a daily lineup of different desserts, but you can always find slices of MW’s chocolate cake ($6) there. This gorgeous treat features a milk chocolate crunch crust topped with layers of moist devil’s food cake and a glossy chocolate ganache. The cake itself is delicate, but diehard chocoholics won’t be able to stop after one

888 Kapiolani Blvd., Honolulu

808-524-0499

artizenbymw.com

Instagram: @artizenbymw

Kona Coffee Purveyors | b. patisserie

Kona Coffee Purveyors | b. patisserie is known for its delicious Kouign Amann pastries — along with lattes (and latte art) — but the bakery’s artisan cake selection should not be missed. During your next visit, check out the chocolate caramel toffee mousse dome ($7.50), which features a flourless chocolate cake with layers of crème brulee, toffee, chocolate mousse, mirror glaze and a mini macaron on top.

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

808-450-2364

Instagram: @konacoffeepurveyors

Diamond Head Market and Grill

Chocolatey options abound when it comes to the packaged desserts at Diamond Head Market and Grill. You can get slices of fudge cake with chocolate icing or chocolate ganache — which features layers of chocolate cake, chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache — but of all the indulgent desserts, the staff recommends chocolate Chantilly cake with macadamia nuts ($5.25). Imagine layers of moist chocolate cake interspersed with luscious Chantilly cream and macadamia nuts on top. Heaven!

3158 Monsarrat Ave., Diamond Head

808-732-0077

diamondheadmarket.com