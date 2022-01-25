Chocoholics, unite
- By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
-
Today
- Updated 2:49 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO COURTESY THE ALLEY RESTAURANT AT AIEA BOWL
Chocolate insanity cake ($8.95)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
MW’s chocolate cake ($6)
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chocolate caramel toffee mousse dome ($7.50) features a flourless chocolate cake base.
-
PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA
Chocolate chantilly cake with macadamia nuts ($5.25) is one of the most popular options from the bakery.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree