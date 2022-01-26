So ‘eggs’-quisite

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bring a little drama to the table with this dish of vegetables crowned with a sheet of egg. Cut a few slits on top and peel back the edges to reveal the mound of steamy goodness underneath.

This is a dish that’s often made with sliced pork, but it has been transformed here into a vegetarian meal.

Vegetables with Egg Hat

Ingredients:

• 2 (2.5-ounce) packages bean thread noodles (also called cellophane noodles), soaked in cold water until soft

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian stir-fry sauce (sold in most supermarkets)

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 2 teaspoons vegetable oil

• 1/4 cup shredded carrots

• 2 cups bean sprouts

• 1 cup chives, sliced (1-inch pieces)

Ingredients for egg hat:

• 4 large eggs

• 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce (important for color and aroma; do not use salt)

• 3 tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions:

Drain noodles and cut into 2-inch pieces. Toss with stir-fry sauce and 1 tablespoon sesame oil to keep from sticking.

Let sit to absorb color and flavor.

Stir-fry garlic in vegetable oil over medium-high heat until aroma comes out. Add carrots; toss. Add bean sprouts; toss. Add noodles; toss.

Drizzle with another tablespoon sesame oil.

Quickly stir in chives. Turn oﬀ heat and remove noodles to serving dish, making a low mound. Wipe pan clean.

To make egg hat: Beat eggs with soy sauce. Have a plate ready that is large enough to fit over skillet.

Heat 3 tablespoons vegetable oil in clean skillet. It will be hot enough when a drop of water sizzles when added to pan. Add eggs all at once. Let sit until firm.

Place plate over skillet and quickly flip skillet and plate so eggs transfer to plate. Slide eggs back into skillet with uncooked side down. Cook other side. Slide egg sheet over vegetables.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 400 calories, 25 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 185 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 3 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.