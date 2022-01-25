This eatery offers a taste of nostalgia
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 4:16 p.m.
A little bit of everything Bat chun tofu ($13.50) stir-fried with beef, pork and veggies
Salt-pepper pork chop ($12.50)
Roast duck ($18 per half)
Chicken and eggplant lunch plate ($12.50)
A beacon for diners in search of a little nostalgia.
-
Char siu pork ($12.50)
