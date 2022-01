Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chinese New Year is coming up fast — Feb. 1 already! — and feasting on dim sum is one of the most popular ways to celebrate the lunar new year. Ring in the Year of the Tiger with the following.

All that and dim sum

Jade Dynasty Seafood Restaurant (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.) is known for its classic Chinese cuisine and robust dim sum menu. Most dim sum orders feature three pieces, and popular dishes include snow mountain char siu bun ($4.95), fried chive bun ($4.85), baked taro bun ($4.65) and seafood dumpling in ginseng soup ($1.88). To learn more, visit jadedynastyhawaii.com or call 808-947-8818.

A chinatown institution

There’s a good reason people line up early in the morning at Chinatown-based Sing Cheong Yuan Bakery (1027 Maunakea St.). Since 2008, this family-owned bakery has made everything in-house daily. Fresh dim sum options include pork hash ($1.30), half moon ($1.25), shrimp dumplings (four for $5.50) and baked manapua ($2.35). To learn more, call 808-531-6688 or follow the biz on social media (@singcheongyuanbakery).

‘Bun’ in a million

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Tim Ho Wan’s (2233 Kalakaua Ave.) choices of steamed, braised or fried dumplings, which include pork, chicken, shrimp and vegetables. The restaurant specializes in freshly made dim sum like har gau (shrimp dumpling, $6.75) and siu mai, or pork dumplings with shrimp ($6.75). The Waikiki eatery is also famous for its baked barbecue pork buns, which is the reason why Tim Ho Wan’s Hong Kong location received a Michelin star. To make reservations or place an order, call 808-888-6088. To learn more, visit timhowanusa.com.

