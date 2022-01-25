Gov. David Ige proposes $100 refund for every Hawaii taxpayer and their dependents
Gov. David Ige delivered his State of the State address this morning from the Hawaii State Capitol ceremonial room.
1) Provide refund checks of $100 for every taxpayer and their dependants.
2) Increase the number of doctors doing their residencies on the neighbor islands to 50 from five.
3) Build another 3,000 affordable homes by the end of the year.
4) Provide health care for another 110,000 residents under Medicaid.
5) Expand broadband service to the neighbor islands through a $400 million project.
