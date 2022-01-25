comscore Hawaii minimum wage increase bill advances | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii minimum wage increase bill advances

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

A bill to raise Hawaii’s minimum hourly wage incrementally to $18 by 2026 cleared the first of two anticipated public hearings in the state Senate on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
State has yet to release new rules cracking down on beach revetments

Scroll Up