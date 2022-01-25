Kaiser awards $225,000 total to 3 nonprofits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has awarded grants totaling $225,000 to support three front-line community organizations serving people experiencing homelessness. The grants aim to reach the most underserved communities in Hawaii, including transgender people and people in rural areas, with a comprehensive array of clinical and social services.

Hope Services Hawaii received $75,000 for its Clinical Behavioral Health Program. Funds will be used to provide case management, care coordination, psychiatric services and substance abuse treatment to people experiencing homelessness in rural areas on Hawaii island.

The HI Health and Harm Reduction Center received $75,000 to fund its Kuaana Project. The Oahu-based project provides homelessness prevention services to transgender individuals experiencing economic insecurity. The grant will enable the organization to conduct housing needs assessments for current and prospective Kuaana Project program participants, facilitate financial literacy and life skills workshops, and host an educational event that highlights the obstacles sexual and gender minorities face when seeking safe housing.

Ka Hale a ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers on Maui received $75,000 to support its COVID-19 Impact Client Assistance Program, which provides financial relief to people experiencing homelessness. The assistance will help selected individuals and families cover up to $1,000 in expenses, including transportation, administrative fees to obtain documents needed to get a job or apply for government assistance, and other costs that are incurred as program participants work to secure permanent housing.