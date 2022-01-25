comscore Kaiser awards $225,000 total to 3 nonprofits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaiser awards $225,000 total to 3 nonprofits

  By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  Today
  Updated 12:33 a.m.

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii has awarded grants totaling $225,000 to support three front-line community organizations serving people experiencing homelessness. The grants aim to reach the most underserved communities in Hawaii, including transgender people and people in rural areas, with a comprehensive array of clinical and social services. Read more

