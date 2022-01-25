Kokua Line: Where’s the survey about how to spend federal aid?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I heard on the radio that the state is once again receiving aid from the federal government and that they put out an online survey for suggestions on where the money should be allocated. The deadline to fill it out is Feb. 14. Do you know where this survey is located? I can’t seem to find it.

Answer: You seem to be referring to a survey being done by the City and County of Honolulu (not the state), which expects to receive $193 million in pandemic recovery funds from the federal government this year and wants to hear from Oahu residents about how to spend the money. The survey link is at www.oneoahu.org/frf, where you can rank eight funding priorities, say why you prefer your top three, and suggest other ideas not included in the listed categories.

The eight listed categories (in alphabetical order) are Arts and Culture, Climate Change and Environment, Economic and Workforce Development, Housing Access, Individual and Family Support, Public Health, Public Safety and Vulnerable Populations.

You can also find a link to the survey on the city government’s home page, www.honolulu.gov. Submissions will be accepted through Feb. 14, as you heard.

Q: Why is takeout still being served in Styrofoam clamshells? I thought Honolulu County banned them.

A: That restriction was supposed to take effect Jan. 1, but the municipal government postponed it, saying that restaurants and other food vendors have been hit hard by the COVID- 19 pandemic and couldn’t afford more governmental restrictions at the moment.

“Action to alleviate the economic hardship and inequity caused by the COVID-19 emergency is necessary to prevent further harm to these food vendors and thus to the economic viability of the City. Therefore, the City hereby suspends the restrictions on food vendors selling, serving or providing prepared food in polystyrene foam food ware, disposable plastic service ware and disposable plastic food ware, and the ban on businesses selling polystyrene foam food ware, disposable plastic service ware and disposable plastic food ware,” according to a memo approved Thursday by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

The restrictions are found in Sections 41-27.2 and 41-27.4 of the Revised Ordinances of Honolulu. Those sections have been suspended through March 6, the memo said.

Q: Regarding the free COVID-19 tests, are we supposed to use them as soon as they arrive?

A: No, these deliveries are so people have rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests on hand when they need them. Public health authorities recommend that you take an at-home test:

>> If you begin having COVID-19 symptoms, which may be similar to cold or flu symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat, cough, fever or other symptoms.

>> If you have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. “Even if you don’t develop symptoms, get tested at least five days after you last had close contact with someone with COVID-19,” the state Department of Health says in its quarantine and isolation guide. A rapid, at-home test can be used for this purpose.

>> Before and after getting together with a group of people beyond your usual “bubble,” especially if they are at risk of severe disease if they become infected, are not up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or you don’t know their vaccination status.

The service from covid tests.gov will mail only four free tests per household.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the young man who helped me cross King Street in Moiliili. He could tell I was intimidated, not by the traffic, but by a man who was muttering and gesturing and pacing back and forth on the opposite side of the sidewalk. When you’re as old as me, it’s not a simple decision to walk toward apparent hostility — even though that’s the direction I needed to go. I was relieved when we passed without incident. — Pedestrian