Kokua Line: Where's the survey about how to spend federal aid? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Where’s the survey about how to spend federal aid?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Question: I heard on the radio that the state is once again receiving aid from the federal government and that they put out an online survey for suggestions on where the money should be allocated. The deadline to fill it out is Feb. 14. Do you know where this survey is located? I can’t seem to find it. Read more

