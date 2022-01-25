Matson Inc. contributing to Tonga disaster relief
By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:58 a.m.
COURTESY MATSON INC.
Matson is redirecting its vessel Kamokuiki for a special voyage to deliver disaster relief goods donated by the company and community groups.
COURTESY PHOTO
“Our hearts are with the people of Tonga as they work to recover from the devastation.”
Matt Cox
Chairman and CEO, Matson Inc.
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Ed Case:
The Hawaii representative, along with other members of his bipartisan caucus, urged President Joe Biden for immediate action to assist Tonga
