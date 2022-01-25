comscore Matson Inc. contributing to Tonga disaster relief | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Matson Inc. contributing to Tonga disaster relief

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.
  Matson is redirecting its vessel Kamokuiki for a special voyage to deliver disaster relief goods donated by the company and community groups.

    COURTESY MATSON INC.

    Matson is redirecting its vessel Kamokuiki for a special voyage to deliver disaster relief goods donated by the company and community groups.

  "Our hearts are with the people of Tonga as they work to recover from the devastation." Matt Cox, Chairman and CEO, Matson Inc.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    “Our hearts are with the people of Tonga as they work to recover from the devastation.”

    Matt Cox

    Chairman and CEO, Matson Inc.

  Ed Case: The Hawaii representative, along with other members of his bipartisan caucus, urged President Joe Biden for immediate action to assist Tonga

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    Ed Case:

    The Hawaii representative, along with other members of his bipartisan caucus, urged President Joe Biden for immediate action to assist Tonga

Matson Inc. will contribute more than $250,000 in goods and services to Tonga disaster relief and deliver some of it in a special voyage this week, the Honolulu-­based company announced Monday. Read more

