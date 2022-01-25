‘Iolani freshman JJ and older sister Jaety Mandaquit, a sophomore, have helped restore order on the court

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

JJ Mandaquit entered his freshman season with plenty of accolades and a scholarship offer from Portland. The ‘Iolani boys held their own in a loss to national powerhouse Sierra Canyon (Calif.) during the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Mandaquit scored 18 against the Trailblazers, answering any remaining questions about ‘Iolani’s present and future.

A winless team in the ILH in 2019-20, ‘Iolani was ranked No. 2 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 last week. Coached by Ryan Hirata, the Raiders are in the battle for an ILH crown with talented sophomore Aaron Claytor, who has an offer from North Carolina A&T, and hungry seniors like Jack Jones. ‘Iolani is 2-2 in league play (5-4 overall), with Mandaquit averaging 20.3 points per game.

Jaety Mandaquit is double trouble for opponents in two sports: basketball and soccer. She is a key cog in a reloaded ‘Iolani lineup, averaging 11.8 points per game in ILH play as the two-time defending state champion Raiders remain unbeaten (4-0) in conference games. Jovi Lefotu, their returning All-State Fab 15 selection from the 2019-20 season, sets the tone. Jaety adds similar strength, speed and skill.

The sophomore can score quickly in transition — she scored 16 points against Punahou in their league opener and 16 more against Kamehameha. Defense, however, is her passion and calling — a perfect fit in coach Dean Young’s system. Her ability to read offenses and come up with steals is chilling for the ILH’s top contenders.

“Jaety is explosive and is great at getting to the rim. She’s got a good 3-point shot, as well, even though she hasn’t taken many this season,” Young said. “She’s extremely coachable, asks a lot of questions and is very competitive. Her competitiveness reminds me of Lily Wahinekapu, since both hate to lose even during practice scrimmages. As a player, she kind of reminds me of Chanelle Molina, since Chanelle is tough on offense and defense, has an inside game and outside game, and is athletic.”

Defense might be a carry-over from Jaety’s skill set on the pitch. In soccer, she is a tenacious center back. She is a Division I prospect in each sport, playing hoops for ‘Iolani in the winter and playing for Surf Soccer Club the rest of the year. Her love for the two sports is equally immense.

“I just have a strong passion for both games. No matter what sport I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all to help my team win,” Jaety said.

After missing her freshman basketball season because of the cancellation of winter sports, she and her teammates have not missed a beat.

“I would say there is pressure, but at the same time it’s a fun experience just being on the court and playing games with my teammates,” she said.

Basketball is in the siblings’ roots going back to Hilo, where they were born and raised until 2018.

“Hilo will always be home,” JJ said.

JJ’s first sport was baseball, traveling off-island for tournaments with Hui Aumakua, coached by Shon Malani. JJ was often a year younger than his teammates. But one year, Hui Aumakua didn’t qualify for the regionals. The summer, suddenly, was wide open.

The family took a trip to visit relatives in Los Angeles. JJ went to basketball camps with cousin Keoni Kama, who is now a junior playing at St. Bernard’s (Calif.).

“I guess I fell in love with basketball more,” JJ said.

“His love grew and he saw what it was like to play on the mainland, at that level,” Jason Mandaquit said.

The father also learned to build relationships on every journey. Jason Mandaquit is a former All-State Player of the Year who led Hilo to a state title in 2000. He is equally adept at building relationships in the basketball universe. At 9, JJ played on a Made Hoops team and continued to play in the mainland event. Back home, they created a team, Man Up, combining players from Hilo, Puna and Kau, practicing at Shipman Gym in Keaau. Jaety and JJ complemented each other like few sister-brother combinations.

“I’d say we were the perfect 1-2 combo,” JJ said. “She’s solid, nothing too flashy, lock-up on defense, get a basket when she needs to. Me, I was just super young and energetic. My main job was to score and create for others. She would guard the other team’s best players.”

By seventh grade, JJ played on Paul Pierce’s club team, The Truth, in the Nike circuit. Later, his father formed Sons of Hawaii, a team of eighth graders who went 7-6 in a West Coast league in 2021. In the summer of ’21, JJ played in multiple events, which eventually led to the Rose City Rebels of Portland. That led to the scholarship offer from Portland. The Rebels’ class of 2025 squad will play in Nike’s circuit league this spring and summer.

“This will be be our first time playing in the Nike EYBL. That is something I’m looking forward to,” JJ said. “That kind of stuff motivated me to work extra hard. I used to watch YouTube videos about it. Would I be able to compete? So it’s a blessing. I”m definitely looking forward to it.”

Meanwhile, Jaety was in full double-sport mode. She was a fixture on her dad’s Man Up team.

“Jaety playing with the boys and JJ made her a really good defender. She was big growing up. She was the center and had to guard the biggest player,” coach Mandaquit said. “She’s just tough and takes pride in playing defense.”

While Man Up traveled across the state and added players from Oahu, Jaety also had soccer as a travel ticket.

“The first time I saw Jaety play was in Maui when she was around 9 or 10,” Surf coach Kirsty Adams said. “She has been with me ever since. She can play anywhere on the field. She is physical, technical and tactical. Her vision and soccer IQ are high, and it’s what sets her part from others. She can see plays develop before they happen and can adjust to anything on the fly. Jaety can play defense and shut out teams.”

Club soccer, with the travel opportunities and connections to college programs, will get Jaety the opportunity to play at the next level. Her connection to Surf is almost familial after seven years.

“I never had to worry about whether or not Jaety would be able to keep up with soccer when she’s out playing basketball,” Adams said. “She’s never skipped a beat shifting from soccer to basketball year-round. For soccer, Jaety has been on the college prospect list ever since seventh grade. I will never forget one coach came up to us and said, ‘I’d offer her a full ride right now if I could.’ ”

Jaety Mandaquit doesn’t have an offer yet, but it is a matter of time. Her dream school is in the Northwest.

“Washington. We kind of visited the athletic fields and stuff. We travel to Seattle a lot because we have family there. I just like the area,” she said. “It would be good, too, because I would have family I can visit.”

Family is everything for the siblings, but even that couldn’t keep them in Hilo. Jason and his wife, Coty, applied their children at Punahou and ‘Iolani. JJ got into both schools. Jaety got into ‘Iolani and was wait-listed at Punahou.

“Initially, we were thinking of trying to apply the kids when they were in high school,” Jason Mandaquit said. “If she had gotten in (at Punahou), we would’ve left it up to the kids, so the decision was made for us.”

‘Iolani has been a good fit. Jaety and JJ have 3.5 grade-point averages.

Leaving Hilo, where their grandparents and many aunties, uncles and cousins all live on the same block, was the biggest sacrifice. A few months after making the move to Oahu in 2018, their grandmother, Ann Mandaquit, was diagnosed with cancer and later died. Jaety still grieves but has grown, too.

“I miss her positive energy. She was never negative, and if she saw that me or my brother were having a bad day or not smiling, she would tell us to smile and be happy,” she said. “I know she’s in a better place and she’s always watching us.”

To fill the void, the family stays connected online.

“It was a rough transition in the beginning being away from family, being so close to them,” Jaety said. “But as time went on we got used to it. We could call them on FaceTime. I try to FaceTime my grandparents once a week.”

