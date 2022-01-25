Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:05 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH boys, Division I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Damien at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Maryknoll vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m. ILH girls, Division I: Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m. Division II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m. OIA East Girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Castle at Farrington. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Anuenue at Kalani; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Kailua. OIA West Girls: Kapolei at Mililani; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Waipahu at Leilehua; Campbell at Waianae; Waialua at Aiea. SOCCER ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis; Damien at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Mililani at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Kapolei (girls at 7 p.m.); Pearl City at Waipahu (girls at 7 p.m.); Kapolei at Campbell (boys at 7 p.m.); Waipahu at Pearl City (boys at 7 p.m.); Waianae at Mililani (boys at 7 p.m.); Nanakuli at Radford (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Leilehua at Waialua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.). WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL ILH girls, Division III: St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 5 p.m. OIA East Boys: Castle at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. McKinley at Kailua (JV only, 5:30 p.m.). OIA West Boys: Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Mililani; Radford at Aiea; Waipahu at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Punahou I-AA at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Pac-Five at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); Kaiser at Roosevelt (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (girls at 7 p.m.); Farrington at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Moanalua at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kahuku at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.). ILH Girls’ Varsity II Hanalani 44, Punahou II 33 Hawaii Baptist 58, Kamehameha 41 Girls’ Varsity III La Pietra 36, Island-Pacific 30 College Men AP Top 25 Men’s Poll Through Jan. 24 School Rec Pts Prv 1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504 2 2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475 1 3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381 3 4. Baylor 17-2 1,335 5 5. Kansas 16-2 1,281 7 6. Purdue 16-3 1,119 4 T-7. UCLA 13-2 1,116 9 T-7. Houston 17-2 1,116 10 9. Duke 15-3 1,017 6 10. Michigan State 15-3 979 14 11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8 12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12 13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18 14. Villanova 14-5 713 11 15. Southern California 16-2 711 16 16. Ohio State 12-4 584 19 17. Providence 16-2 542 21 18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24 19. LSU 15-4 399 13 20. UConn 13-4 284 25 21. Xavier 14-4 269 20 22. Marquette 14-6 177 NR 23. Iowa State 14-5 167 15 24. Illinois 13-5 155 17 25. Davidson 16-2 132 NR Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1. EAST Binghamton 74, Hartford 64 Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52 Coppin St. 83, Howard 81 Lafayette 69, American 56 Maine 71, New Hampshire 64 SC State 64, Delaware St. 62 St. John’s 84, Seton Hall 63 Towson 69, Delaware 62 UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68 SOUTH Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67 Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64 George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 71 Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65 High Point 65, Winthrop 56 Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60 Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68 Longwood 73, Hampton 49 Mississippi 70, Florida 54 Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54 Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53 Norfolk St. 82, Morgan St. 62 North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68 Southern U. 100, MVSU 72 UT Martin 76, SIU-Edwardsville 70 Virginia 64, Louisville 52 Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57 MIDWEST Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56 Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61 South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72 SOUTHWEST Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48 Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66 FAR WEST E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63 Idaho 84, Portland St. 79 N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65 San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55 Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56 UMKC 111, Knights 44 Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84 College Women AP Top 25 Women’s Poll Through Jan. 23 School Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 17-1 748 1 2. Stanford 14-3 708 2 3. NC State (1) 18-2 695 4 4. Tennessee 18-1 657 5 5. Louisville 16-2 632 3 6. Indiana 14-2 605 6 7. Michigan 16-2 566 8 8. Arizona 14-2 538 10 9. Texas 14-3 426 15 10. UConn 11-4 424 9 11. Baylor 13-4 419 15 12. LSU 17-3 411 11 13. Iowa State 16-3 369 7 14. Georgia Tech 15-4 350 18 15. Georgia 15-4 344 13 16. BYU 15-1 302 17 17. Maryland 13-6 293 12 18. Oklahoma 16-3 186 14 19. Oregon 11-5 155 NR 20. Notre Dame 14-4 154 19 21. Duke 13-4 149 21 22. Ohio State 15-3 116 NR 23. Iowa 12-4 107 25 24. Ole Miss 17-2 96 NR 25. Kansas State 15-4 93 NR Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1. Top 25 No. 1 South Carolina 85, Vanderbilt 30 No. 7 Michigan 79, Purdue 66 No. 16 BYU 70, San Diego 48 Previous Story Stephen Tsai: If Robert Kekaula were here, he’d help prevent UH football from making a mess Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 25, 2022