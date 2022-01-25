Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Damien at Saint Louis,

6 p.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m. Division II: Maryknoll vs. University, 5 p.m. at Le Jardin; Saint Louis at Hawaii Baptist,

6 p.m.; Punahou at Le Jardin, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Division I: Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Maryknoll at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. Division I-AA: Kamehameha at Punahou, 5 p.m.

Division II: Hawaii Baptist vs. University,

5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Damien at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East Girls: Moanalua at Kahuku; Castle at Farrington. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Anuenue at Kalani; Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kalaheo at Kailua.

OIA West Girls: Kapolei at Mililani; Nanakuli at Pearl City. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. Varsity only, 6:30 p.m. start: Waipahu at Leilehua; Campbell at Waianae; Waialua at Aiea.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Saint Louis; Damien at Mid-Pacific; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Punahou vs. Le Jardin at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waianae (girls at 5:30 p.m.); Campbell at Kapolei (girls at

7 p.m.); Pearl City at Waipahu (girls at

7 p.m.); Kapolei at Campbell (boys at

7 p.m.); Waipahu at Pearl City (boys at

7 p.m.); Waianae at Mililani (boys at 7 p.m.); Nanakuli at Radford (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Leilehua at Waialua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.).

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH girls, Division III: St. Andrew’s at La Pietra, 5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Castle at Moanalua; Kaimuki at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kahuku; Anuenue at Roosevelt; Kaiser at Kalani. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. McKinley at Kailua (JV only, 5:30 p.m.).

OIA West Boys: Waialua at Kapolei; Waianae at Mililani; Radford at Aiea; Waipahu at Leilehua; Nanakuli at Campbell. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow

15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani; Damien vs. Punahou I-AA at Kapiolani Park No. 1; Pac-Five at Punahou. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaimuki (boys at

4 p.m.); Kaiser at Roosevelt (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Roosevelt at Kaiser (girls at 7 p.m.); Farrington at McKinley (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Moanalua at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kahuku at Kailua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

ILH

Girls’ Varsity II

Hanalani 44, Punahou II 33

Hawaii Baptist 58, Kamehameha 41

Girls’ Varsity III

La Pietra 36, Island-Pacific 30

College Men

AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

Through Jan. 24

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1,504 2

2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1,475 1

3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1,381 3

4. Baylor 17-2 1,335 5

5. Kansas 16-2 1,281 7

6. Purdue 16-3 1,119 4

T-7. UCLA 13-2 1,116 9

T-7. Houston 17-2 1,116 10

9. Duke 15-3 1,017 6

10. Michigan State 15-3 979 14

11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8

12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12

13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18

14. Villanova 14-5 713 11

15. Southern California 16-2 711 16

16. Ohio State 12-4 584 19

17. Providence 16-2 542 21

18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24

19. LSU 15-4 399 13

20. UConn 13-4 284 25

21. Xavier 14-4 269 20

22. Marquette 14-6 177 NR

23. Iowa State 14-5 167 15

24. Illinois 13-5 155 17

25. Davidson 16-2 132 NR

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado State 57, Florida State 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Murray State 10, Indiana 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami (FL) 4, Saint Mary’s 3, Boise State 3, Florida 3, Wyoming 2, Seton Hall 1, Iona 1.

EAST

Binghamton 74, Hartford 64

Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52

Coppin St. 83, Howard 81

Lafayette 69, American 56

Maine 71, New Hampshire 64

SC State 64, Delaware St. 62

St. John’s 84, Seton Hall 63

Towson 69, Delaware 62

UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67

Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 71

Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65

High Point 65, Winthrop 56

Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60

Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68

Longwood 73, Hampton 49

Mississippi 70, Florida 54

Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54

Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53

Norfolk St. 82, Morgan St. 62

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68

Southern U. 100, MVSU 72

UT Martin 76, SIU-Edwardsville 70

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57

MIDWEST

Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56

Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT

Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61

South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48

Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66

FAR WEST

E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63

Idaho 84, Portland St. 79

N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65

San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55

Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT

Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56

UMKC 111, Knights 44

Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84

College Women

AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

Through Jan. 23

School Rec Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (29) 17-1 748 1

2. Stanford 14-3 708 2

3. NC State (1) 18-2 695 4

4. Tennessee 18-1 657 5

5. Louisville 16-2 632 3

6. Indiana 14-2 605 6

7. Michigan 16-2 566 8

8. Arizona 14-2 538 10

9. Texas 14-3 426 15

10. UConn 11-4 424 9

11. Baylor 13-4 419 15

12. LSU 17-3 411 11

13. Iowa State 16-3 369 7

14. Georgia Tech 15-4 350 18

15. Georgia 15-4 344 13

16. BYU 15-1 302 17

17. Maryland 13-6 293 12

18. Oklahoma 16-3 186 14

19. Oregon 11-5 155 NR

20. Notre Dame 14-4 154 19

21. Duke 13-4 149 21

22. Ohio State 15-3 116 NR

23. Iowa 12-4 107 25

24. Ole Miss 17-2 96 NR

25. Kansas State 15-4 93 NR

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast 90, North Carolina 83, Virginia Tech 13, Florida 12, DePaul 4, Missouri 2, UCLA 2, Kansas 1.

Top 25

No. 1 South Carolina 85, Vanderbilt 30

No. 7 Michigan 79, Purdue 66

No. 16 BYU 70, San Diego 48