Off the News: Free N95 masks coming soon

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

They’re coming, but when? The free N95 masks the federal government is giving away likely won’t be arriving here until early February. Read more

They’re coming, but when? The free N95 masks the federal government is giving away likely won’t be arriving here until early February.

The “but where?” question might be easier to answer, but it will take a little work to find out. The participating pharmacies are listed for each state on a Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website (find it at 808ne.ws/pharma).

Also, they’ll be available at federally qualified health centers. At findahealthcenter.hrsa.gov, search by ZIP code for the nearest one.

The love lives of dolphins

Those dolphins we see frolicking off our coast — why do they look so happy? Possibly because they’re having sex a whole lot. A paper just published in the journal Current Biology relates that bottlenose dolphins have hetero- and homosexual sex many times in a day and sometimes in groups, and that their biology indicates the females can take pleasure from it.

Apparently the ability to have sex for the fun of it has implications in the survival of a species. Plus, now we know why they always seem to be smiling.