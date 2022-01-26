comscore Big Island bioenergy firm appeals case to the Supreme Court again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Island bioenergy firm appeals case to the Supreme Court again

  By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.
Hu Honua Bioenergy LLC, which has been entangled in a multiyear fight to begin operating a biomass plant on Hawaii island, will have its case heard before the Hawaii Supreme Court for the third time as it attempts to win approval from the state Public Utilities Commission for the $474 million project. Read more

