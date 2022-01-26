comscore Central Pacific Bank boosts earnings and dividend | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific Bank boosts earnings and dividend

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

Central Pacific Bank boosted net income 83.4%, increased its dividend for the second consecutive quarter and announced an investment in a new financial technology company that plans to launch a nationwide consumer banking app combining checking, credit and more into one integrated account. Read more

