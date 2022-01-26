Free job training offered at University of Hawaii community colleges

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A free work training and employment program through the University of Hawaii community colleges aims to give a hand up to more than 1,000 unemployed or underemployed Hawaii residents.

The Hana Career Pathways program will offer $2 million in training statewide that leads to industry credentials in the fields of health care, technology and skilled trades.

The program prepares students to apply for registered apprenticeships and related degree programs, and connects them with work-based learning opportunities such as paid internships and guaranteed interviews with local employers.

Training in the health care sector that will be offered this spring will cover work in medical coding and as a pharmacy technician and certified nurse aide. Training for information technology jobs will include cybersecurity and CompTIA industry certifications.

For the skilled trades, training will cover work as a maintenance electrician and in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and carpentry, leading to employment and apprenticeship pathways.

“A large part of the mission of our UH Community Colleges, especially in these challenging times, is to build a workforce pipeline that meets the needs of our local employers to fill high-­demand, living wage jobs,” said UH President David Lassner in a news release.

Eligible applicants receive tuition assistance for courses and other training costs such as books and industry certification exam fees. The program is free for most eligible participants, with much training providing a 100% tuition subsidy to cover all costs.

Wraparound services are also offered, including college and career advising, referrals to community partners with supportive services and other financial assistance.

For more information and to apply, go to uhcc.hawaii.edu/training.