comscore Hawaiian Airlines finishes strong but delays Japan ramp-up | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines finishes strong but delays Japan ramp-up

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines said it ended 2021 with strong demand and positive signs of recovery in domestic travel but that it has delayed ramping up service to Japan until the second quarter due to the lingering omicron variant. Read more

Previous Story
Matson Inc. contributing to Tonga disaster relief

Scroll Up