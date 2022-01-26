comscore Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, enters his final year in office with a rare show of emotion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii’s governor, David Ige, enters his final year in office with a rare show of emotion

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:21 p.m.
  Gov. David Ige signed bills into law in 2015.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige signed bills into law in 2015.

  Gov. David Ige exchanged ha with Kupuna Napua McShane Burke during a visit to Mauna Kea on Hawaii island in 2019.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige exchanged ha with Kupuna Napua McShane Burke during a visit to Mauna Kea on Hawaii island in 2019.

  Gov. David Ige was sworn in with his wife, Dawn Amano-Ige, by his side in 2014.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige was sworn in with his wife, Dawn Amano-Ige, by his side in 2014.

  Ige, right, embraced Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim during a May 2018 community meeting in Pahoa about Kilauea's destructive eruption.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ige, right, embraced Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim during a May 2018 community meeting in Pahoa about Kilauea’s destructive eruption.

  Gov. David Ige placed a letter he wrote inside a time capsule to mark the 50th anniversary of the state Capitol in August 2019. Next to him is Roycen Strom, grandson of state Sen. Brian Taniguchi.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige placed a letter he wrote inside a time capsule to mark the 50th anniversary of the state Capitol in August 2019. Next to him is Roycen Strom, grandson of state Sen. Brian Taniguchi.

  Ige shook hands with Masayuki Higa at a January 2015 ceremony at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii honoring members of the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Ige shook hands with Masayuki Higa at a January 2015 ceremony at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii honoring members of the 100th Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team.

  Gov. David Ige spoke during an interview inside the executive offi ce of the state Capitol in October 2020.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige spoke during an interview inside the executive offi ce of the state Capitol in October 2020.

  Gov. David Ige, pictured at top in October, is now in the last year of his second term in office.

    STAR-ADVERTISER

    Gov. David Ige, pictured at top in October, is now in the last year of his second term in office.

Gov. David Ige regularly thanks the people of Hawaii who have sacrificed and worked together over the past two years of COVID-19, but choked up at the end of his eighth — and last — State of the State address Monday when he spoke in a nearly empty ceremonial room at the state Capitol and wondered to himself when he’ll ever be able to hug and thank people in person. Read more

