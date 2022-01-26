comscore Kokua Line: Is wait limit a rule or a courtesy at public tennis courts? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Is wait limit a rule or a courtesy at public tennis courts?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.

Question: A mantra of the pandemic has been that “outdoors is better than indoors” for get-togethers. Also, exercise is a great way to boost physical and mental health, which is so important. To that end, some work friends and I, who no longer see each other daily because we work from home now, have been meeting up to play tennis. Read more

Previous Story
Matson Inc. contributing to Tonga disaster relief

Scroll Up