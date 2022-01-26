Kokua Line: Is wait limit a rule or a courtesy at public tennis courts?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: A mantra of the pandemic has been that “outdoors is better than indoors” for get-togethers. Also, exercise is a great way to boost physical and mental health, which is so important. To that end, some work friends and I, who no longer see each other daily because we work from home now, have been meeting up to play tennis. We play on public courts, and we switch up the location so the driving burden is shared. I notice that the “rules” for court use seem to vary by neighborhood. My question: Is the 45- minute-wait limit a rule or a courtesy?

Answer: It’s a rule. “The limit of play is 45 minutes from the time of possession for singles and doubles, including warm-up, and excluding time lost due to wet courts. Players may not play two consecutive time periods if waiting players wish to use the court,” according to the rules for Oahu’s municipal tennis courts, which are overseen by Honolulu County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Following this rule ensures that no group waits more than 45 minutes for a court, as you worded it.

These and other rules should be posted at all public tennis courts, and apply to all tennis players, regardless of age or playing ability. We’ve heard from past readers that some signs listing the rules have been defaced. In other cases the rules are legible but ignored.

Oahu has 202 public tennis courts at 48 locations, DPR says. It’s likely that every location has its regulars, who might know one another and have their own customs. Still, the official rules apply islandwide, and the time limit is one of them.

Kokua Line has received several other questions recently about DPR rules, highlighting the competing demands of tennis and pickleball players, as well as concerns about commercial use of public courts and vandalism of park facilities. Readers might wish to complete a survey DPR is doing online through Tuesday, at bit.ly/outdoorcourtsurvey.

The survey is about proposed rule changes for outdoor public courts and asks, among other things, about challenges court users face and whether commercial activities should be allowed. It also asks whether a time limit should be imposed for all outdoor sports at public courts. As it stands now, only tennis has the 45- minute rule, the survey says, seeking feedback on a proposal to impose a 60-minute limit at other outdoor public courts, if players are waiting.

Q: Are they saying even kids need COVID-19 vaccine boosters?

A: Adolescents and teenagers, but not younger children. A booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for children ages 12 to 17, if it’s been at least five months since they completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Auwe

Please let me echo the concern of the reader who was afraid to cross the street because of the hostile, troubled man waiting at the other side. This is practically a daily occurrence for those of us who walk in urban Honolulu. It shouldn’t be like this. — Lifelong resident

Mahalo

Big mahalo to Pamela, organizer of FarmLovers Markets, for her friendly, generous help in returning my lost keys. I had lost them at the Pearlridge Farmers Market, held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It was midafternoon by the time I discovered they were missing. As soon as I found a contact for the organization, she immediately responded, validated ownership, coordinated a way to retrieve my keys, set up a rendezvous and drove out of her way during her busy schedule to return them to me. I also appreciate the quick email response and efforts of David Cianelli, general manager of Pearlridge Center, and his team. They swung into action to alert the right people to assist me. Impressive! — Happy Customer

