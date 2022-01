Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Dylan Nakano to vice president in the Commercial Lines unit. Nakano has 15 years of experience in the insurance industry and five years with Atlas Insurance Agency. During that time he has worked with real estate development and construction for Atlas’ Sales and Retention unit. He also represents businesses in other industries including nonprofit, agriculture, security services, renewable energy and health care.

