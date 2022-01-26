Hawaii Grown notes: Men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and tennis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

MEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) senior had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of a 92-67 win over Lewis & Clark (Ore.) on Friday and chipped in six points, two assists, a block, a steal and a rebound in an 80-78 win over George Fox (Ore.) on Saturday. The Pirates are 15-2 overall and 8-1 in Northwest Conference play.

>> Jake Holtz, Damien ’20: The Whitworth (Wash.) sophomore had 11 points and five rebounds off the bench against the Pioneers and finished with 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting with two rebounds against the Bruins.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

>> Kizzah Maltezo, Honokaa ’16: The Central Washington senior guard made six of nine shots from the 3-point line and finished with 27 points and a game-high six steals in a 90-75 win over Saint Martin’s (Wash.) on Thursday. Maltezo added 18 points, three assists and two steals in a 74-55 win over Western Oregon on Saturday.

>> Tori Maeda, ‘Iolani ’19: The Central Washington sophomore guard had a team-high seven assists, six points, four rebounds and a steal against the Saints and chipped in six points, five rebounds, five assists and a steal against the Wolves.

>> Lily Wahinekapu, ‘Iolani ’21: The Cal State Fullerton freshman guard finished with 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and a steal in a 75-67 loss to UC Irvine on Thursday and tallied a game-high 23 points on 8-for-18 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 64-61 loss to UC San Diego on Saturday.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>> Tyler Kawakami, Punahou ’19: The George Washington junior won the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.29 seconds and finished second in the 100 free (47.52) while also helping the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay teams finish first in a win over Georgetown to open the 2022 season on Saturday.

>> DH Hwang, Kalani ’18: The George Washington senior finished second in the 1,000 freestyle (9:37.32) against Georgetown.

>> Noa Carlson, Kaiser ’19: The Utah junior swimmer helped the Utes finish third in the 200 freestyle relay, swimming Utah’s best time of 20.98 seconds on the anchor leg, and also had a fifth-place finish in the 200 free (1:44.13) and came in eighth in the 100 free (47.38) in a tri-meet against Colorado Mesa and Denver on Saturday.

>> Micah Ginoza, Kaiser ’20: The Utah sophomore finished fifth in the 500 free (4:51.00) and seventh in the 1,000 free (9:59.14) in Saturday’s tri-meet.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

>> Sofia Carlson, Punahou ’21: The Utah freshman swam the first leg of the 200 freestyle relay in 25.11 seconds to help the Utes finish fifth, and she added seventh-place finishes in the 50 free (24.87) and 100 free (53.65) in the Utes’ tri-meet victories over Colorado Mesa and Denver on Saturday.

MEN’S TENNIS

>> Ryo Minakata, Hawaii Prep ’19: The Boise State junior won in straight sets at No. 5 singles and was also a winner at No. 3 doubles in the Broncos’ 4-3 win over Abilene Christian on Sunday.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

>> Annika Alcon, Mid-Pacific ’20: The Portland sophomore went 2-0 in doubles and 1-2 in singles at the Beach Tennis Winter Invite that ended Sunday.

Stats compiled by Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser. To submit an athlete for publication, email: bhull@staradvertiser.com.