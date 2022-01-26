comscore Hawaii Grown notes: Men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and tennis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown notes: Men’s and women’s basketball, swimming and tennis

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

Liam Fitzgerald, Leilehua ’18: The Whitworth (Wash.) senior had 10 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes of a 92-67 win over Lewis & Clark (Ore.) on Friday and chipped in six points, two assists, a block, a steal and a rebound in an 80-78 win over George Fox (Ore.) on Saturday. The Pirates are 15-2 overall and 8-1 in Northwest Conference play. Read more

Previous Story
Wahine basketball standout Amy Atwell’s commitment has resulted in excellence
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 26, 2022

Scroll Up