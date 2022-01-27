comscore Column: Sword acted appropriately in handling payments to Kealoha | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Sword acted appropriately in handling payments to Kealoha

  • By William C. McCorriston
  • Today
  • Updated 5:45 p.m.
  • William C. McCorriston is a lawyer representing Max Sword, one of three former city officials recently indicted on charges of improperly diverting federal funds.

    William C. McCorriston is a lawyer representing Max Sword, one of three former city officials recently indicted on charges of improperly diverting federal funds.

Recent criticisms about the actions of Max Sword, former Honolulu Police Commission chairman, and of the commission are misplaced and inaccurate. In particular, the Jan. 20 commentary by Alexander Silvert is unfortunately misleading (“A new opportunity for meaningful reform of police oversight”), though perhaps understandably because Mr. Silvert lacks personal knowledge of the Police Commission’s actions. Read more

Previous Story
Column: UH football drama is counterproductive

Scroll Up