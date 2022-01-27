Off the News: One more speech from Ige, with feeling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fact that Gov. David Ige made news just by showing emotion at the end of his State of the State speech Monday underscores the stoicism of his public persona.

Ige explained Wednesday he was feeling chagrin that COVID-19 had forced yet another address without the general public attending, including the full range of business and community leaders guiding him through the restrictions.

“I really wanted the opportunity to thank them,” he added. “I don’t know if I’ll have another opportunity.” Let’s hope he gets one, even if it’s away from the governor’s podium.

Tax filing may be more complicated

It’s that time of year again, sigh: another tax season, to take care of year 2021.

And beware the many tax-law changes — such as for advance Child Tax Credit recipients — which have prompted the IRS to issue “an urgent reminder to taxpayers to take extra precautions this year to file an accurate tax return electronically to help speed refunds.”

Filing electronically and using direct deposit are highly recommended by the IRS. The federal tax deadline isn’t until April 18, of course — but for taxpayers expecting refunds, the earlier you file, the earlier you should get the money back. For helpful info, see irs.gov.