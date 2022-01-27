comscore New network to improve health care coordination, VA says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

New network to improve health care coordination, VA says

  By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Healthcare System launched a new program Tuesday aimed at improving health care access for veterans in American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands under a contract awarded to TriWest Healthcare Alliance. Read more

