>> The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation has hired Dean Hazama as director of finance. Hazama has extensive experience in collaborating with all levels of federal, state and county government agencies as well as corporate enterprise to effect positive change in communities. He previously served as the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs business management officer since 2016 and the Honolulu Planning Commission as chair from November 2012 to December 2017. Hazama was also on the HART board of directors from 2019 to December 2021 as the chair of the finance committee.

>> Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Managing Director Mike Formby announced that Krishna Jayaram has been appointed as Honolulu’s deputy managing director to take effect immediately. Jayaram has years of city and state government experience and was the city’s first deputy corporation counsel since April 2021.

