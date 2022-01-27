comscore Public input sought for revised Ala Wai flood project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Public input sought for revised Ala Wai flood project

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City and County of Honolulu have scheduled public meetings before the release of a new project plan to reduce risk of catastrophic flooding in the Ala Wai watershed. Read more

