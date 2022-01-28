University of Hawaii at West Oahu hosts Holocaust exhibit
UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT WEST OAHU
“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, is open through March 9 at the James & Abigail Campbell Library at the University of Hawaii at West Oahu.
