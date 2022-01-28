comscore University of Hawaii at West Oahu hosts Holocaust exhibit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii at West Oahu hosts Holocaust exhibit

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:44 a.m.
  • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT WEST OAHU “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibit from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, is open through March 9 at the James & Abigail Campbell Library at the University of Hawaii at West Oahu.

The James & Abigail Campbell Library at the University of Hawaii at West Oahu is one of 50 U.S. libraries selected to host “Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum that opens today and runs through March 9. Read more

