comscore Hawaii hotel workers rally for bill to eliminate tax exemption | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii hotel workers rally for bill to eliminate tax exemption

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  About 150 members of Local 5 showed up in support of a bill that would eliminate a tax exemption for companies that own hotels and other commercial real estate in Hawaii. Above, Local 5 member and hotel worker Ken Prohaska joined fellow members at Thursday's rally at the state Capitol.

    About 150 members of Local 5 showed up in support of a bill that would eliminate a tax exemption for companies that own hotels and other commercial real estate in Hawaii. Above, Local 5 member and hotel worker Ken Prohaska joined fellow members at Thursday’s rally at the state Capitol.

  About 150 members of Local 5 showed up in support of a bill that would eliminate a tax exemption for companies that own hotels and other commercial real estate in Hawaii. Above, Local 5 member Lisa Grandinetti, left, hugged fellow members.

    About 150 members of Local 5 showed up in support of a bill that would eliminate a tax exemption for companies that own hotels and other commercial real estate in Hawaii. Above, Local 5 member Lisa Grandinetti, left, hugged fellow members.

  Hawaii lawmakers have considered bills to amend state tax policy on REITs every year since 2014 but haven't had a single bill become law. Above, Local 5 members held signs during Thursday's rally at the state Capitol.

    Hawaii lawmakers have considered bills to amend state tax policy on REITs every year since 2014 but haven’t had a single bill become law. Above, Local 5 members held signs during Thursday’s rally at the state Capitol.

  Hawaii lawmakers have considered bills to amend state tax policy on REITs every year since 2014 but haven't had a single bill become law. Above, member and hotel worker Audrey Gecain waved a sign on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol.

    Hawaii lawmakers have considered bills to amend state tax policy on REITs every year since 2014 but haven’t had a single bill become law. Above, member and hotel worker Audrey Gecain waved a sign on the sidewalk in front of the Capitol.

Unionized hotel workers Thursday demonstrated outside the state Capitol to support a bill that would eliminate a tax exemption for some companies that own hotels and other commercial real estate in Hawaii. Read more

