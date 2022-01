Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The ACLU of Hawaii has announced the addition of Ansley Calandra to its team. Calandra graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a degree in psychology and philosophy. Before joining the ACLU of Hawaii, she served as a field organizer on Congresswoman Cori Bush’s insurgent grassroots campaign in Missouri’s 1st District.

IVDiagnostics’ executive board has chosen Sarah Ware to fill the vacancy created by the recent departure of Luis Nunez. Ware joins the company from Blossom Bio Labs, where she was the founder and CEO.

Carlsmith Ball LLP has announced that Michelle Kim Stone is now of counsel in the firm’s Honolulu office. Stone has two decades of senior leadership experience. Her most recent role was as corporate counsel and director of legal operations at ProService Hawaii.

