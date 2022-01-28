Rearview Mirror: Chance meeting led to a lifelong friendship with James MacArthur

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Two weeks ago I wrote about readers who had met Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley and Mitzi Gaynor. In response, I heard from part-time Hawaii resident Philip Altfeld, who said a chance meeting with actor James MacArthur led to a lifelong friendship. Read more

Two weeks ago I wrote about readers who had met Paul McCartney, Elvis Presley and Mitzi Gaynor. In response, I heard from part-time Hawaii resident Philip Altfeld, who said a chance meeting with actor James MacArthur led to a lifelong friendship.

“I was vacationing from my Baltimore law practice for a week of skiing in Aspen, Colo., and somehow wrangled an invitation to attend the fabled annual Aspen Wine Party.

“After removing my skis, I trudged in my ski boots into the roped-off area, and the very first face I spotted was one of the stars of CBS’ ‘Hawaii Five-O,’ at the time the No. 1 television show in the country.

“It was James MacArthur, who played detective Dan (Danno) Williams, opposite his TV boss, Jack Lord, who had the role of detective Steve McGarrett.

“Without missing a beat as our eyes met, I flippantly said, ‘I guess you recognize me, don’t you?’ He burst out laughing and asked, ‘Well, why would I recognize you?’

“We started to chat, which continued nonstop until the party ended. We skied the rest of the day together, had dinner that night and breakfast the following morning, after which Jim left for Los Angeles and then Hawaii. At parting, we both knew that a friendship was born.

“About a week after we met, Jim called and said that he wanted to come to Baltimore with his wife, Melody Patterson, who was starring in the TV show ‘F Troop,’ so he could introduce us and meet my family.

“We spent almost a week together in my hometown and realized that our fortuitous Aspen encounter was an act of destiny. Our friendship continued uninterrupted until his death. We traveled the world together. His son, Charlie, and daughter, Mary, became close friends with our kids, Bess and David.

“Had it not been for Jim, the trajectory of my life and that of my family would have been very different, including Hawaii being so prominent in our lives.

“Jim was as literate as any person I have ever met. Over a half-century together, I never saw him without a book in his hands. Whether it was a cheap novel for his airplane reading or a 20-volume set of the ‘History of Great Britain,’ Jim’s nose was buried in the pages. He was a lifelong learner.

“He had a wicked sense of humor, always on display to the delight of his friends and family. He loved golf and tennis and was a ‘take no prisoners’ competitor.”

Practical joke

Altfeld loves to play practical jokes, and MacArthur was the victim of several. One started at a party in Baltimore.

“I was approached by the hostess who knew of my friendship with MacArthur. She told me she had a picture of her beautiful daughter, wearing a leotard, with Jim standing next to her, with his arm around her waist and hers around him.“

Her daughter had been a trapeze artist in a traveling circus, Altfeld said, and guest-starred in an episode of “Hawaii Five-O.” The picture was taken on the set of the show.

“I asked the hostess if I could borrow the photograph and play a gag on Jim, and she agreed.

“Using my legal training, I prepared ‘divorce papers’ between a fictitious couple in the body of the lawsuit. I alleged that the husband had discovered that his wife — the trapeze artist — was having an affair with the actor, James MacArthur.” The attached picture was evidence of the affair.

“I asked a friend, the sheriff of Baltimore city, if he would serve the divorce papers to Jim by mail on his official legal form, along with the photograph. The documents would require Jim to appear and testify on a given date.

“A few days later I heard a frantic voice on the other end of the phone,” Altfeld recalls.

“Phil, it’s Jim, you won’t believe this. I’ve just been served by the sheriff of Baltimore with divorce papers, where I’m named as a correspondent between a married couple.”

“Jim, Jim, slow down,” Altfeld said. “What are you talking about?

“I’m trying to tell you,” MacArthur continued. “I just received copies of a divorce suit, where a husband is divorcing his wife on grounds of adultery. And I’m named as the guy she was seeing.”

“Well, were you?” Altfeld asked.

“No, God no,” Jimmy screamed into the phone. “I don’t even know the girl. Phil, this can ruin my reputation. I don’t do things like that. I just know this is gonna make the National Enquirer. I’m sunk.”

“Okay, relax, Jim. Let me look into it and get back to you.

“I let Jim stew for a day until I couldn’t hold out any longer. As I confessed to him, I could almost picture the smoke pouring from his ears in anger, but he always appreciated a good gag, even if it was on him. He quickly forgave me and has probably told the story to his friends a thousand times.”

Life-changing

“Meeting Jim changed my life! He included me in so many of his wonderful theatrical moments,” Altfeld says. “I met many of his famous friends, spent a great deal of time with his mom — actress Helen Hayes — at their family home on the banks of New York’s Hudson River and at their home in Cuernavaca, Mexico.

“I became a second dad to his children, whom I deeply love, and godfather to his son, Jamie. Jim introduced the beauty of Hawaii and the aloha spirit to my family and me.

“How fortunate a chance meeting 50 years ago would have such a profound impact on my life and our families as well.”

3 eulogies

James MacArthur died in 2010. “With Jim’s passing, his family asked that I deliver three eulogies, all in different locations. First, in Nyack, N.Y., where he grew up and was raised by his adoptive mother, the illustrious actress Helen Hayes, often referred to as the First Lady of the American Theater, and his father, Charles MacArthur, the distinguished playwright and author of many Hollywood screenplays.

“Secondly, in Palm Desert, Calif., where we both had homes near each other and where Jim had a wide circle of friends. My third eulogy was delivered at the Hawaii Theatre in Chinatown so his many Hawaii friends could say their final goodbyes.

“We spread his ashes in the ocean in front of his beloved and favorite hideaway, the Outrigger Canoe Club.”

Helen Hayes

Lowell Angell told me he crossed paths with MacArthur’s mother, Helen Hayes, whose acting career spanned eight decades. She won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

“Sometime in the 1970s or ’80s, I was in New York City and went to a Broadway play. After it was over, I walked around and watched the other theaters letting out.

“One was having an opening that evening, and there were several photographers outside to capture the celebrities. I noticed a small woman who came out the doors but immediately walked to the left, away from the crowd, and just stood alone by herself.

“I recognized her as Helen Hayes, but no one else paid any attention to her. I hesitated but then decided to say hello. I went up to her and said something like, ‘We enjoy having your son (James MacArthur) in Hawaii with ‘Five-O.’”

“Her face lit up and she said how much she liked Hawaii and hoped to go there soon. I said good night and walked away, thinking how ironic that the ‘first lady of the American stage’ went unrecognized.”

Have you met someone famous and have a story about it? If so, send me an email.

———

Bob Sigall is the author of the five “Companies We Keep” books. Send him your comments and suggestions to Sigall@Yahoo.com.