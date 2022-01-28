Tough day for Hawaii teams in PacWest basketball

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Host Azusa Pacific overcame a pair of early deficits to hand the men’s and women’s teams for Hawaii Pacific losses on Thursday in Azusa, Calif. Read more

Despite claiming a lead after the first quarter, the Hawaii Pacific women’s basketball team fell 90-69 to No. 3 Azusa Pacific.

The Cougars (14-1, 10-0 PacWest) went on a 9-0 run midway through the second quarter to take back the lead from the Sharks (4-11, 1-7). Paige Uyehara had 22 points for Azusa Pacific, while Tavia Rowell led the Sharks with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

Like the women, the Hawaii Pacific men jumped out to an early lead before a 14-0 run gave control of the game back to Azusa Pacific, as the Sharks fell 98-53.

Former UH player Justin Hemsley led Azusa Pacific (9-6, 6-2 PacWest) with 24 points. Jackson Young had 12 points to lead the Sharks (3-14, 0-10)

Concordia sweeps Chaminade in hoops

Both the men and women’s basketball teams for Chaminade fell to host Concordia on Thursday, with the men losing 70-62 and the women 85-51 in Irvine, Calif.

On the women’s side, the Silverswords (1-11, 0-8 PacWest) managed just six first-quarter points and never got the deficit within single digits. Michaela VanderKlugt had 17 points and 20 boards for the Eagles (10-6, 7-3), while Lile Hina Oyama led the Silverswords with 16 points.

The men’s game proved to be much closer, but saw the Silverswords (8-11, 6-7 PacWest) come up just short. Chaminade trailed by just one at the half, but was outscored 41-34 in the second period.

Zach McIntire led Chaminade with 16 points. Wayne Arnold had a game-high 22 points to lead the Eagles (9-7, 6-4).

Hawaii Hilo swept by Point Loma

The Hawaii Hilo men’s and women’s basketball teams both lost on Thursday to Point Loma, with the men falling 91-78, and the women 67-50 in San Diego.

The women held the lead for a large part of the game, but a nine-minute cold streak across the third and fourth quarters doomed the Vulcans (7-6, 4-5 PacWest). They were outscored 31-9 during that stretch. Mandi Kawaha led the Vulcans with 22 points. Cara Liggins led the Sea Lions (10-7, 5-5) with 20 points.

On the men’s side, the Sea Lions (11-8 , 7-4 PacWest) used a balanced offensive attack to thwart the visiting Vulcans (10-7, 6-4).

Kaden Anderson had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sea Lions, with Myles Franklin and Ben Okhotin each adding 19.

Donald McHenry had 21 points to lead the Vulcans, with Darren Williams adding 18.