Saint Louis basketball wins close one against 'Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Saint Louis basketball wins close one against ‘Iolani

Seniors give the best gifts. At Saint Louis, that’s the truth. Aiva Arquette scored 19 points and Hayden Bayudan added nine as the top-ranked Crusaders escaped with a 44-37 win over No. 3 ‘Iolani on Thursday night at Father Bray Athletic Center. Read more

