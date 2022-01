Hawaii’s Bernardo da Silva delivered a statement-making performance against Cal State Northridge

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Bernardo da Silva, a 6-foot-9 post with a 7-2 wing span, reached out and delivered a statement-making performance in the University of Hawaii basketball team’s 72-65 victory over Cal State Northridge. Read more

A Thursday evening crowd of 1,817 in SimpliFi Arena saw da Silva deliver 19 points, nine rebounds — four off the offensive glass — four assists and three blocks in 30 turnover-free minutes.

“Bernardo’s a good player, a good basketball player,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “He’s well rounded. He’s improved his free-throw shooting. He’s improved his range. He’s an intelligent player.”

Since da Silva returned to the lineup after recovering from a hand injury, the Rainbow Warriors have won six in a row, all against Big West teams. The ’Bows are 10-5 overall and tied for the Big West lead at 5-0. (Their victory over UC San Diego does not count toward the standings because the Tritons are in the second year of a four-year transition to Division I.)

The Matadors entered with a roster diminished because of injuries and a coaching staff in transformation. Several key players were out, leaving the Matadors with only nine available players. One of them was Brendan Harrick, a swingman playing despite suffering back spasms this week. Trent Johnson, who has won coach-of-the-year awards in three conferences, came out of retirement to serve as interim head coach as the Matadors emerge from an NCAA investigation.

“They’re a good basketball team,” Johnson said of the ‘Bows. “We’re a work in progress. Our margin for error is slim.”

The short-handed Matadors opened with essentially a weave offense intended to slow the tempo and minimize the ’Bows’ possessions. But the ’Bows’ athletic frontcourt created matchup problems on the boards, on the break, and in play-making.

Da Silva and 6-10 Kamaka Hepa assisted on each other’s dunks. “It’s a great experience to play with other skilled forwards, post players,” said Hepa, who was playing on his 22nd birthday. “We are able to make reads like that. We know each other’s tendencies. Bringing each other in the best position to score is what I really enjoy about the game. It’s my favorite part.”

The ‘Bows had assists on 14 of their 23 baskets. On one play, Zoar Nedd picked up a loose ball, sprint-dribbled the other way, then passed back to Noel Coleman, who swished a 3 from the right wing. Jerome Desrosiers, a 6-8 forward, circled to the top of the key, then lasered a pass to a cutting Junior Madut for a layup. Da Silva also had assists on lobs to base-line cutters.

“There are about seven guys on that team who can pass, catch and are well coached,” Johnson said. “They have a good understanding. They play for one another. And they’ve got a chance, if they stay healthy, to continue to get better and play into March.”

The ’Bows welcomed back 7-foot Mate Colina, who had last played on Dec. 8. He was held out because of safety-health protocols. He practiced last week, then played well in workouts leading to Thursday’s game. He received rousing applause when he hit his only basket with 11 minutes to play.

The Matadors, who trailed by as many as 20 in the second half, whittled the lead by hurrying their offense and planting Fidelis Okereke in the paint to impede the ’Bows’ drives. Christian Gray and Atin Wright each scored 10 points after hte intermission.

UH’s final field goal came when Desrosiers soared for a putback with 3:12 to play. The ’Bows’ final seven points were on free throws.

“I can’t fault our effort,” Johnson said of the loss that dropped the Matadors to 5-14 and 1-6. “But you know what? We’re not into moral victories. I’m not. I know they’re not. It’s a very painful locker room.”