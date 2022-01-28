Rainbow Wahine volleyball lands Michigan State transfer

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team announced the signing of Michigan State transfer Talia Edmonds, a 5-foot-7 libero/defensive specialist, on Thursday.

Edmonds started Michigan State’s first 16 matches last season and led the Spartans with 238 digs. She also had 13 service aces for the season and 25 in her four-year career. She sat out the 2019 season with an injury and will join the Rainbow Wahine as a junior.

Edmonds graduated from Michigan State in December and is enrolled in UH’s social work master’s program. Her mother, Elizabeth “Peka” (Malae) Edmonds, is a member of the Hawaii Hilo Vulcan Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of an AIAW national championship team (1981) and four NAIA national title teams (1981-84).

Talia Edmonds grew up in Kalamazoo, Mich., but made regular trips to Hawaii to visit family and attended Rainbow Wahine summer volleyball camps.

“Talia is a proven leader who represents the type of person and student-athletes we want to add to the Rainbow Wahine culture,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said in a release from the school. “She will provide immediate experience, leadership and competitive drive. We cannot wait to hit the ground running in the gym and let the competition unfold in our back court.”

Tayli Ikenaga handled libero duties as a freshman this past season for the Wahine and was one of two UH players to appear in all 107 sets. She led the Wahine with 347 digs (3.24 per set). Janelle Gong completed her UH career in the fall after establishing a regular role in the rotation as a defensive and serving specialist.