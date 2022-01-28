comscore Rainbow Wahine volleyball lands Michigan State transfer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine volleyball lands Michigan State transfer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:01 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF <strong>“Talia is a proven leader who represents the type of person and student-athletes we want to add to the Rainbow Wahine culture.” </strong> <strong>Robyn Ah Mow </strong> <em>UH coach, on Talia Edmonds</em>

    STAR-ADVERTISER STAFF

    “Talia is a proven leader who represents the type of person and student-athletes we want to add to the Rainbow Wahine culture.”

    Robyn Ah Mow

    UH coach, on Talia Edmonds

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team announced the signing of Michigan State transfer Talia Edmonds, a 5-foot-7 libero/defensive specialist, on Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beats Cal State Northridge, remains tied atop Big West
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up