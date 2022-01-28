Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH girls, Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Kalaheo at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kailua at Kaimuki; Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Radford; Aiea at Pearl City; Waialua at Leilehua; Campbell at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani; Damien at Saint Louis; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Pearl City (girls at 7 p.m.); Campbell at Mililani (girls at 7 p.m.); Mililani at Campbell (boys at 7 p.m.); Waianae at Nanakuli (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Aiea at Waialua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Radford at Leilehua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys, Division I-AA: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 3 p.m. Division II: Saint Louis vs. University, 2 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 3:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 10 a.m. at Hanalani

ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Division II: Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 10 a.m.; University at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m.

OIA East Girls: Anuenue at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 6; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m.

OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua (girls at 2 p.m.); Moanalua at Kaiser (boys at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); McKinley at Kalani (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kalaheo at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.).

SUNDAY

No local sporting events scheduled

Soccer

OIA East girls

DIVISION I W L T PTS GF GA

Kaiser 7 1 0 21 26 4

Moanalua 6 0 0 18 46 2

Kahuku 5 2 1 16 14 5

Kalani 4 2 1 13 18 10

Castle 3 2 2 11 25 6

Roosevelt 2 5 1 7 8 27

Kailua 2 5 0 6 10 12

DIVISION II W L T PTS GF GA

Kalaheo 3 3 1 10 17 9

McKinley 1 6 0 3 1 39

Farrington 0 7 0 0 0 51

OIA West girls

DIVISION I W L T PTS GF GA

Mililani 8 0 0 24 70 0

Campbell 7 0 1 22 33 3

Pearl City 6 2 1 19 39 3

Kapolei 5 2 1 16 27 11

Waipahu 5 3 1 16 24 12

Aiea 4 4 0 12 13 15

Waialua 0 7 1 1 1 36

DIVISION II W L T PTS GF GA

Leilehua 3 5 0 9 19 48

Waianae 2 6 0 6 9 51

Nanakuli 1 6 1 4 10 29

Radford 0 6 2 2 3 40