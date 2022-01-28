Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 10:43 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH boys, Division I: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 5 p.m. ILH girls, Division II: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m. OIA East Boys: Kalaheo at Moanalua; Roosevelt at Farrington; Kailua at Kaimuki; Kalani at Castle; McKinley at Kaiser. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. OIA West Boys: Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Radford; Aiea at Pearl City; Waialua at Leilehua; Campbell at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow 15 minutes after conclusion of JV. SOCCER ILH boys: Le Jardin at ‘Iolani; Damien at Saint Louis; Punahou at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park No. 2. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei (boys at 5:30 p.m.); Kapolei at Pearl City (girls at 7 p.m.); Campbell at Mililani (girls at 7 p.m.); Mililani at Campbell (boys at 7 p.m.); Waianae at Nanakuli (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Aiea at Waialua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Radford at Leilehua (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.). SATURDAY BASKETBALL Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. ILH boys, Division I-AA: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 3 p.m. Division II: Saint Louis vs. University, 2 p.m. at Le Jardin; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 3:30 p.m. Division III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 10 a.m. at Hanalani ILH girls, Division I: Punahou at Kamehameha, 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. Division II: Sacred Hearts at Hawaii Baptist, 10 a.m.; University at Hanalani, 11:30 a.m.; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 1 p.m. Division III: Island Pacific at St. Andrew’s, 10 a.m. OIA East Girls: Anuenue at Kahuku, 6:30 p.m. SOCCER ILH girls: Damien vs. Pac-Five, 9 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex Field No. 6; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani, 2:30 p.m. OIA East: Kaiser at Moanalua (girls at 2 p.m.); Moanalua at Kaiser (boys at 2 p.m.); Kahuku at Kaimuki (boys at 4 p.m.); McKinley at Kalani (girls at 2 p.m.; boys at 4 p.m.); Kailua at Castle (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.); Kalaheo at Farrington (girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.). SUNDAY No local sporting events scheduled Soccer OIA East girls DIVISION I W L T PTS GF GA Kaiser 7 1 0 21 26 4 Moanalua 6 0 0 18 46 2 Kahuku 5 2 1 16 14 5 Kalani 4 2 1 13 18 10 Castle 3 2 2 11 25 6 Roosevelt 2 5 1 7 8 27 Kailua 2 5 0 6 10 12 DIVISION II W L T PTS GF GA Kalaheo 3 3 1 10 17 9 McKinley 1 6 0 3 1 39 Farrington 0 7 0 0 0 51 OIA West girls DIVISION I W L T PTS GF GA Mililani 8 0 0 24 70 0 Campbell 7 0 1 22 33 3 Pearl City 6 2 1 19 39 3 Kapolei 5 2 1 16 27 11 Waipahu 5 3 1 16 24 12 Aiea 4 4 0 12 13 15 Waialua 0 7 1 1 1 36 DIVISION II W L T PTS GF GA Leilehua 3 5 0 9 19 48 Waianae 2 6 0 6 9 51 Nanakuli 1 6 1 4 10 29 Radford 0 6 2 2 3 40 Previous Story Rainbow Wahine volleyball lands Michigan State transfer Next Story Television and radio - Jan. 28, 2022