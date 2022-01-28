comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball heads out on long road trip | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii men’s volleyball heads out on long road trip

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:07 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitters Spyros Chakas, right, and Chaz Galloway expect to be fresh for the road trip.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitters Spyros Chakas, right, and Chaz Galloway expect to be fresh for the road trip.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Outside hitter Chaz Galloway leads the Rainbow Warriors with 3.11 kills per set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Outside hitter Chaz Galloway leads the Rainbow Warriors with 3.11 kills per set.

After getting a taste of playing on the road in the fall, No. 1 Hawaii is prepping for a hefty serving on its first trip of the regular season. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii beats Cal State Northridge, remains tied atop Big West
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up