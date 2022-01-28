University of Hawaii men’s volleyball heads out on long road trip
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:07 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii outside hitters Spyros Chakas, right, and Chaz Galloway expect to be fresh for the road trip.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Outside hitter Chaz Galloway leads the Rainbow Warriors with 3.11 kills per set.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree