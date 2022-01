Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First, let me say that I will back Timmy Chang 100% and that I wish him success in leading the University of Hawaii Warriors to the promised land. Read more

First, let me say that I will back Timmy Chang 100% and that I wish him success in leading the University of Hawaii Warriors to the promised land.

That said, I strongly believe that Athletics Director David Matlin did not want to hire June Jones and that he made an offer — one that Jones could not accept — only because public opinion supported Jones.

Jones stepped into the trap and rejected the ridiculous offer, but left the door open to renegotiate, saying that he still wanted the head coach position. Still, without even contacting Jones, Matlin hired Tim Chang only hours later — further proof that Chang was the only choice.

As Star-Advertiser columnist Dave Reardon wrote, how much of a risk would it have been to offer Jones a five-year contract with no buyout clause (“The fix was in, but Hawaii’s football program is still broken,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 22)? Also, why would anyone identify someone (Chang) as heir apparent while excluding anyone else (Rich Miano)? Miano would be a great addition to the staff because of his football knowledge and community connections.

Michael Isokane

Diamond Head

Blangiardi right about UH leadership failure

Regarding “Blangiardi calls June Jones hiring fiasco a ‘major leadership failure’ on the part of UH” (Star-Advertiser, Jan. 22): Bull’s-eye, Mr. Mayor.

Get the torches and pitchforks and let’s march. Incompetence has reached new heights.

Banana republic is more than a store, unless your goal is to cancel the football program so you won’t have to build a stadium.

I had University of Hawaii football season tickets for more than half a century and know that little happens by accident around here. Planned subversion comes to mind.

Shame, shame, shame.

Jim Reed

Niu Valley

Who are the leaders who will do what’s right?

Your editorial, “Warrior world needs a new start” is informative (Star-Advertiser, Our View, Jan. 26).

However, part of your last sentence regarding “so-called leaders at the top” leave inquiring minds wondering: Who are these leaders? If you know, why didn’t you tell us? If you don’t know, can you find out and enlighten us?

Russell Stephen Pang

Ala Moana

