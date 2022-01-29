comscore Campus intrusion at Sunset Elementary upsets staff, students | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Campus intrusion at Sunset Elementary upsets staff, students

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

A man who was angry about Sunset Beach Elementary School’s COVID-19 safety rules walked onto the campus without authorization Thursday with his smartphone video camera running as he cursed and argued loudly with some staff members. Read more

