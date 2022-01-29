comscore Commission adopts new Hawaii district maps despite community pushback | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Commission adopts new Hawaii district maps despite community pushback

  • By Ashley Mizuo amizuo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

Final maps for legislative districts approved Friday by the Hawaii State Reapportionment Commission include keeping the current Senate district that combines portions of Hawaii Kai, Waimanalo and Kailua and reducing the number of House districts on Oahu by one as Hawaii island gained a seat. Read more

