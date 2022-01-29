comscore Coronavirus cases flare at Hawaii’s jails and prisons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coronavirus cases flare at Hawaii’s jails and prisons

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / MARCH 25 At the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi, there have been 408 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the omicron surge.

    At the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi, there have been 408 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the omicron surge.

More than 1,300 inmates in Hawaii’s jails and prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 since the omicron variant took hold in Dec­e­mber and caused cases throughout the state to surge to levels far higher than at any time during the pandemic. Read more

