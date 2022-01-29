comscore Final report recommends further review of Hawaii auditor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Final report recommends further review of Hawaii auditor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:33 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 A special House Investigative Committee report released Friday offered no evidence of criminal activity or serious wrongdoing by state Auditor Les Kondo.

After five months of hearings, a special House Investigative Committee plans to issue a final report today that recommends further scrutiny of state Auditor Les Kondo by the House, an independent audit of his work and a call for the attorney general to investigate. Read more

