comscore Hawaii Senate passes minimum wage bill to House | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Senate passes minimum wage bill to House

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

All but one state senator voted Friday to pass a bill that would incrementally increase the state’s minimum wage to $18 an hour by 2026 from the current $10.10 an hour. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Chance meeting led to a lifelong friendship with James MacArthur

Scroll Up