Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade women's basketball blown out at Biola

By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 11:31 p.m.

The Chaminade women's basketball team lost to Biola 81-45 at Chase Gymnasium in California on Friday.

Amiah Simmons led Biola's offense with 19 points and seven rebounds, lifting the Eagles to 11-6 overall and 7-3 in the Pacific West Conference.

Senior guard Michaella Dean scored a career-high 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her second double-double to lead the Silverswords in the loss.

Chaminade fell to 1-12 and 0-9 in the PacWest and will finish up its road trip against Point Loma today.