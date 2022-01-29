Mililani tops Kapolei in battle of OIA West girls socccer unbeatens

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Mililani girls soccer team continued its impressive march through the regular season with a victory over visiting Campbell on Friday, and clinched the West’s top seed in the OIA Division I tournament.

The only disappointment for the Trojans was their clean sheet for the season came to an end.

Tavena Oliveira scored two goals and Emma Higashi added another as Mililani beat Campbell 3-1 in a battle of unbeatens.

“She’s a fantastic player and she was hungry tonight,” Mililani coach Darren Smith said of Oliveira. “She capitalized on her opportunities, which is the least I can ask of any player in that situation.”

The Trojans had outscored their first seven opponents 69-0, with another victory coming by forfeit.

Mililani (9-0 , 27 points) will receive a first-round bye in the OIA tournament, set for Feb. 7-12.

“It was definitely one of our goals with that being the focal point of our season,” Smith said. “The biggest thing is we want to remain hungry and continue to work.”

The Trojans took care of business early and late in the first half against the Sabers.

Higashi scored on a header off an assist from Kira Watase in the fifth minute and Oliveira scored after a long run down the left side in the 40th.

“I was just running onto it and I didn’t expect to get in front of the girl,” said Oliveira, a sophomore midfielder. “I was going to cross it and I saw I could keep going and the goalie dove for it and I just tapped it right in.”

Campbell’s best scoring opportunity of the first half came in the 32nd when Cheyenne Mattos stole a mishandled ball by a Mililani defender and sent a shot from inside the 6-yard box just over the crossbar.

Oliveira made it 3-0 in the 53rd after taking a loose ball, dribbling to the left of the goalie and scoring on a left-footed shot.

“I just did the same thing as the first goal. I just tapped it in again like the first goal,” she said.

Mililani allowed its first goal of the season when Campbell’s Mattos blasted in a spectacular 30-yard shot in the 60th.

“That was one of our goals, to score on them and break their non-scoring streak,” said Campell coach James Curran. “Chey is our best player. She’s very strong on the ball, she can do everything.”

Campbell (7-1-1 , 22 points) will be the No. 2 seed and also receive a bye into the quarterfinals of the OIA tournament. Curran said he likes where his team is.

“I’m in a very positive state of mind after today’s game,” he said.

The Trojans will conclude the regular season against Kapolei on Tuesday, while the Sabers finish up against Nanakuli.