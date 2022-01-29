Hawaii’s spotless Big West record is an all-around effort

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Riding a six-game winning streak, the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team is taking shape.

“I’m really proud this group wants to be a well-rounded team,” UH coach Eran Ganot said, “and individuals want to be well-rounded players.”

In recent games, UH’s frontcourt players have become passers, and the outside shooters have become back-door cutters.

“We have a bunch of guys who can do many things,” Ganot said. “That’s the beauty of the game. They play off each other, and they read the defense and make the right decisions for them and for the team. That’s what’s going to make us hard to cover.”

In the six games since Bernardo da Silva returned to the lineup after recovering from a hand injury, the ’Bows have not lost. Tied for the league lead at 5-0, the ’Bows can achieve their best Big West start in 10 years of membership.

“We’re playing well,” Ganot said. “We’ve got to continue to play well. It’s very early. It’s a quick turnaround game.”

Two nights after defeating short-handed Cal State Northridge, the ’Bows face UC Santa Barbara, which won last year’s regular-season and league tournament. The Gauchos have had to navigate a schedule in which five of eight January games were canceled because of safety-health protocols.

UCSB’s Amadou Sow, a 6-foot-9 forward, is one of the league’s best players. He averages 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds.

“Sow has continued to show his improvements in the work he’s put in,” Ganot said. “He’s playing at an all-conference level, and he had been an all-conference player.”

Miles Norris, a former 4-star prospect, is a 6-foot-10 forward with range. He hit nine 3s against CSUN on Tuesday. Robinson Idehen, the backup five, averages 6.8 points on 58.7% shooting. “Idehen is a guy who would start for a lot of teams,” Ganot said.

The Gauchos have connected on 49.2% of their shots, best in the Big West and 11th nationally.

The ’Bows counter with a rotation in which different players have taken turns in leading roles. Guard Noel Coleman, who leads the league in 3-point accuracy (45.9%), has drawn tighter coverage to open the way for teammates. “I think he’s done a better job of making plays for others,” Ganot said. “He’s taking care of the ball, he’s been better defensively, and he’s getting on the boards more.”

Da Silva has defended the post aggressively while avoiding fouls. UH’s frontcourt received a boost with the return of Mate Colina. His appearance in Thursday’s game was his first since Dec. 8, a span of 50 days. After being released from protocols two weeks ago, Colina began light practicing, increased his workouts and then returned as da Silva’s backup on Thursday.

“He understands it’s a process,” Ganot said of Colina building his production. “He’s going to have to follow the process every guy’s had to follow. He’s got a great attitude. That’s why he’s been good. That’s why he’ll be good.”