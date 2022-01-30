comscore For 87 years, Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in Kaimuki has thrived on recipes passed down through generations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
For 87 years, Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in Kaimuki has thrived on recipes passed down through generations

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Chow fun is added to a customer’s plate at Sekiya’s.

    Chow fun is added to a customer’s plate at Sekiya’s.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cook and manager Trey Paresa prepares a stir-fry.

    Cook and manager Trey Paresa prepares a stir-fry.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Teriyaki sticks are available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.

    Teriyaki sticks are available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cone sushi is available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.

    Cone sushi is available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Family members Taisuke Sekiya, Frank Kaito, Dorothy Kaito, Doris Hara, Janet Morihara and Katsuko Sekiya are pictured at the restaurant in the 1950s.

    Family members Taisuke Sekiya, Frank Kaito, Dorothy Kaito, Doris Hara, Janet Morihara and Katsuko Sekiya are pictured at the restaurant in the 1950s.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sekiya’s has been a mainstay in the Kaimuki community for over 70 years.

    Sekiya’s has been a mainstay in the Kaimuki community for over 70 years.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM A longtime customer orders a takeout bento from the okazu counter.

    A longtime customer orders a takeout bento from the okazu counter.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Sekiya’s server Lisa Marie Souza shares a laugh with longtime customers.

    Sekiya’s server Lisa Marie Souza shares a laugh with longtime customers.

  • COURTESY SLAVA SLAVIK / 11 CLICKS From left in the top row is Dean Hara, Ben Hara, Trey Paresa and Deanna Hara. In the front row are Doris Hara, left, and Faye Hara.

    From left in the top row is Dean Hara, Ben Hara, Trey Paresa and Deanna Hara. In the front row are Doris Hara, left, and Faye Hara.

At Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in Kaimuki, the home-style cooking of Japanese grandmothers and aunties has been the main draw for 87 years, and the youngest generation of family operators is making sure it stays that way. Read more

