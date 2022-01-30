For 87 years, Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen in Kaimuki has thrived on recipes passed down through generations
- By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:32 a.m.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chow fun is added to a customer’s plate at Sekiya’s.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cook and manager Trey Paresa prepares a stir-fry.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Teriyaki sticks are available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cone sushi is available at Sekiya’s Restaurant & Delicatessen.
COURTESY PHOTO
Family members Taisuke Sekiya, Frank Kaito, Dorothy Kaito, Doris Hara, Janet Morihara and Katsuko Sekiya are pictured at the restaurant in the 1950s.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sekiya’s has been a mainstay in the Kaimuki community for over 70 years.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A longtime customer orders a takeout bento from the okazu counter.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sekiya’s server Lisa Marie Souza shares a laugh with longtime customers.
COURTESY SLAVA SLAVIK / 11 CLICKS
From left in the top row is Dean Hara, Ben Hara, Trey Paresa and Deanna Hara. In the front row are Doris Hara, left, and Faye Hara.
