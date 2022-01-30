comscore Director Alika Tengan’s ‘Every Day in Kaimuki’ accepted to Sundance Film Festival | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Director Alika Tengan’s ‘Every Day in Kaimuki’ accepted to Sundance Film Festival

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.

    Meet Alika Tengan

  Alika Tengan graduated from Castle High School and continued his education at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where the Academy for Creative Media was a perfect place for him to hone his skills as a writer, director and filmmaker.

  Naz Kawakami stars in "Every Day In Kaimuki."

    Naz Kawakami stars in “Every Day In Kaimuki.”

Alika Tengan saw “Jurassic Park” while he was growing up in Kaneohe. Learning that part of the movie had been filmed only a few miles away shaped the direction of his life — yes, movies could be made in Hawaii. Read more

